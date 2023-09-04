Aggies Edged Out at the Wire by TCU, 1-0

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team was upended in a tough-luck, 1-0 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs Sunday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

TCU scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute as Seven Castain scored from inside the 6-yard box.

The Maroon & White had a golden opportunity to take the lead in 78th minute when Sammy Smith drew a foul in the penalty box. Maile Hayes took the penalty kick, but TCU keeper Lauren Kellett saved the initial shot and then made another save on Hayes’ carom shot.

Kellett made four saves in the final 12 minutes to keep the Aggies off the scoreboard and ended the match with seven stops.

Texas A&M owned the advantages in shots, 12-7, including 8-2 in the second half, and shots-on-goal 7-4, but to no avail.

SCORING SUMMARY

87′ – AJ Hennessey tight-roped down the end line into the right side of the penalty box before dumping a ball into a mass of humanity inside the 6-yard box. Seven Castain got her foot on the ball to break the ice. TCU 1, A&M 0.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Thursday’s match against the Grambling Tigers. First kick is 7 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

