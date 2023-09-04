Aggies Open Season with Round One at Marquette Intercollegiate

ERIN, Wis. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team broke the seal on the 2023-24 campaign with two freshmen making their debuts in round one of the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills.

The Aggies carded a 12-over 300 on the par-72, 7,731 course to sit in eighth place after the first round of action. Texas A&M sits 13 strokes off the pace with Purdue holding the lead at 1-under 287.

On a day when just 11 golfers found the sunny side of par, Jaime Montojo led the Maroon & White with a 1-under 71 to sit in a tie for sixth place.

Playing as an individual, Michael Heidelbaugh was next on the leaderboard with a 2-over 74 to land in a tie for 17th.

The other Aggie returnees were Phichaksn Maichon (75 – t-32th), Vishnu Sadagopan (76 – t-38th) and Daniel Rodrigues (78 – t-56th).

In their collegiate debuts, Jake Maggert posted a 76 playing as an individual and Jack Usner logged a 78 as the Aggie fivesome.

The Aggies’ start Monday’s round on hole 10 with tee times starting at 9 a.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TEAM STANDINGS

1 Purdue -1 (287)

2 Marquette +1 (289)

3 Augusta +3 (291)

4 California +6 (294)

5 Chattanooga +8 (296)

t-6 Nevada +10 (298)

t-6 Cincinnati +10 (298)

8 Texas A&M +12 (300)

9 Wisconsin +13 (301)

10 Penn State +18 (306)

11 Dayton +21 (309)

12 UC Davis +23 (311)

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-6 Jaime Montojo -3 (69)

t-28 Phichaksn Maichon +3 (75)

t-38 Vishnu Sadagopan +4 (76)

t-56 Daniel Rodrigues +6 (78)

t-56 Jack Usner +6 (78)

Individuals

t-17 Michael Heidelbaugh +2 (74)

t-38 Jake Maggert +4 (76)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.