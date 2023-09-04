Bryan city leaders set to hold first public hearing on proposed tax rate Tuesday

(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan city leaders will meet Tuesday for a public hearing and first reading of a proposal to adopt a property tax rate.

The tax rate they are proposing is the same as last year’s, 62 cents per 100-dollar valuation.

During this time, residents will be able to voice their concerns about the proposed rate.

The second and conclusive reading of the tax rate ordinance is scheduled for September 12.

Council members will also consider doing a final reading to approve the more than $500 million budget for FY 2024.

Story continues below

City leaders will also consider approving a proposed agreement for Design Build Services between the City of Bryan and SpawGlass Construction Corporation, Inc. for the construction of a playground in Midtown Park. According to the agenda, as much as $4.5 million could be approved for this. The playground would go near the lake between Legends Event Center and Schulman’s Movie Bowl and Grill.

The City of Bryan is set to consider approving a $4.5 million agreement for the construction of...
The City of Bryan is set to consider approving a $4.5 million agreement for the construction of a playground in Midtown Park.(City of Bryan)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire north of Huntsville in Walker County continues to burn Saturday morning.
Sunday update: Fire grows in Walker County, evacuations lifted
Micah Tease faces marijuana charges
A&M Freshman football player arrested on drug charges
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
TAMU vs New Mexico road closures
Texas A&M pre and postgame traffic changes
There are quicker ways to get food and drinks and stay hydrated throughout the game.
Kyle Field showcasing new technology, ways to stay hydrated

Latest News

Kicking off the first Aggie game of the season
first KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - clipped version
First Hearne Chamber of Commerce Bags & Boards Cornhole Tournament
Hearne KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - clipped version
All Aggie Hullabaloo
All Aggie KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - clipped version
Visit College Station unveils new visitor center
Visit KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - clipped version