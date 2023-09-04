Bryan city leaders set to hold first public hearing on proposed tax rate Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan city leaders will meet Tuesday for a public hearing and first reading of a proposal to adopt a property tax rate.

The tax rate they are proposing is the same as last year’s, 62 cents per 100-dollar valuation.

During this time, residents will be able to voice their concerns about the proposed rate.

The second and conclusive reading of the tax rate ordinance is scheduled for September 12.

Council members will also consider doing a final reading to approve the more than $500 million budget for FY 2024.

Story continues below

City leaders will also consider approving a proposed agreement for Design Build Services between the City of Bryan and SpawGlass Construction Corporation, Inc. for the construction of a playground in Midtown Park. According to the agenda, as much as $4.5 million could be approved for this. The playground would go near the lake between Legends Event Center and Schulman’s Movie Bowl and Grill.

The City of Bryan is set to consider approving a $4.5 million agreement for the construction of a playground in Midtown Park. (City of Bryan)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.