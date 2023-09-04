Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.

It happened after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, police confirmed to KBTX that a suspect shot at an apartment complex. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.

Our KBTX reporter on the scene saw evidence markers on the ground as well as several police cars.

Bryan police say their investigation is ongoing.

Bryan police investigating shooting at the Sandy Creek Apartments
Bryan police investigating shooting at the Sandy Creek Apartments

