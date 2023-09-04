Fisher pleased with offensive line in season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football had a successful start to the season after beating New Mexico 52-0 on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was the most points the Aggies have scored in a season opener since 2018 against Northwestern State.

The competition definitely ramps up for Week 2 as the Aggies hit the road to take on Miami, where right now A&M is favored by four points. But there were a lot of positives to take from Saturday that should give the Maroon and White confidence moving forward.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was pleased with how well the offensive line protected the quarterback. The o-line was an area of concern last year, but with the experience they’re returning, there are already signs of vast improvement.

”The offensive line did a really nice job,” Fisher said. “We had time to throw the ball. We had clean pockets. We could drive the ball down the field and give us a lot of space to be able to do the things we want to do. You can draw them up all you want, but if you don’t have time and space it doesn’t work. Our guys did a really nice job of making calls, twists, passing off things, backs picked up blitzes, tight ends were involved in protection, and we got the ball out. When they had unblocked defenders or when people got through I thought Conner did an excellent job of buying time,” Fisher added.

Texas A&M and Miami will kick off this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

