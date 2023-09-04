A look at what is open and closed this Labor Day holiday

City and state offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.
By Heather Kovar
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday, September 4th is Labor Day, a federal holiday to honor and recognize the American labor movement and contributions workers have made to the economy.

Federal offices and government buildings will be closed, including city halls, courts and DMV offices. Banks and post offices will also be closed.

Libraries in the BCS area are closed, as is the Bryan Animal Center.

Solid waste collections will run on schedule in both Bryan and College Station.

When it comes to shopping, many retailers will remain open for holiday sales.

In College Station, Adamson Lagoon is open from noon to 6:00 PM Monday. Here is a link to what is closed from the city.

In Bryan, in addition to city offices, the following facilities will also be closed:

Bryan Animal Center. Animal Control Officers will be working from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4. Call 979.361.3888 for animal control issues or for assistance after business hours.

Coulter Field

Neal Recreation Center

Bryan + College Station Public Library System

Public Works Call Center

Bryan Municipal Court

Documents or payments due on Sept. 4 will be accepted on Sept. 5.

