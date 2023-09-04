The meaning of Labor Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Labor Day, many residents are celebrating the unofficial end of summer by spending time with their families.

Although temperatures may still be high, local parks like the Fun For All Playground were buzzing with activities.

For Coach Whitehead, Labor Day is about reconnecting with family from out of town.

“Mostly cook outside, maybe get a swim,” he said, “My daughter’s actually down from college softball, so spending some time with her.”

The Labor Day holiday was officially passed by Congress in 1894 to celebrate the social and economic achievements of the American worker.

