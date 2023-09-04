The meaning of Labor Day

Family time is what’s in store for many families this three day weekend.
Families are enjoying some fun in the sun during their three day weekend.
Families are enjoying some fun in the sun during their three day weekend.(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Labor Day, many residents are celebrating the unofficial end of summer by spending time with their families.

Although temperatures may still be high, local parks like the Fun For All Playground were buzzing with activities.

For Coach Whitehead, Labor Day is about reconnecting with family from out of town.

“Mostly cook outside, maybe get a swim,” he said, “My daughter’s actually down from college softball, so spending some time with her.”

The Labor Day holiday was officially passed by Congress in 1894 to celebrate the social and economic achievements of the American worker.

