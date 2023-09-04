Public hearing set as Brazos County Commissioners weigh tax rate proposal

Brazos County Commissioners are set to meet Tuesday for a public hearing on the proposed tax...
Brazos County Commissioners are set to meet Tuesday for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County commissioners will meet again this week to discuss and propose a tax rate for the coming fiscal year.

Two weeks ago, workshops began where county leaders were updated on the county finances going into the new fiscal year.

If a proposed rate is more than the no-revenue or voter-approved rate, then a public hearing must be scheduled.

The workshop is Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with the regular commissioner’s court meeting set to start at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Administration Building.

The fiscal year 2024 proposed budget is also expected to be filed with the county clerk and posted to the Brazos County website this week.

County leaders also are set to Consider and vote on the FY 2024 proposed salaries and allowances for elected county and precinct officials.

