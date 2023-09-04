Put the ‘boom’ in your fitness journey

By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday marked the grand opening of the second BoomFit location. This one is located on University Drive in Bryan.

The grand opening is from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, and there will be free workouts, local vendors, food and membership deals.

The University Drive location is 12,000 square feet and has a CrossFit space, a specialty program area for things like HIIT classes and youth programs and a personal training studio. The gym also has bathrooms and locker rooms for members that also include showers.

“This is something that’s really exciting for us to open up to the community, and we hope that this becomes your home,” said Charlie Lima, ower of BoomFit.

Lima said his gym is for everyone.

“I started personal training in this town 20 years ago, and there’s really not an age or version on an individual that I haven’t trained,” Lima said. “This is for everybody.”

Lima said his team’s goal is to help people become the best versions of themselves and they’re able to do this by making workouts fun and accessible.

“We want to make all the challenges that people face to get in shape not a challenge because we’re going to help you, we’re going to guide you,” Lima said.

BoomFit’s Bryan gym is located at 3121 University Drive in suite 150. You can keep up with BoomFit on its website, Facebook and Instagram.

