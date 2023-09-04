Sam Mathews speaks to being the 12th Man: ‘I am living the dream’

Sam Mathews leading the team out before their game against New Mexico.
Sam Mathews leading the team out before their game against New Mexico.(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football opened it’s season with a 52-10 win over New Mexico at Kyle Field. It was also the first game for newly appointed 12th Man, Sam Mathews.

The linebacker was named the Aggies 12th Man last Tuesday.

“I can’t say enough good things about Sam Mathews, I am talking about as a person,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “As a player, without a doubt but just who he is as a person and what he stands for and that’s part of being the 12th Man too.”

After spending a season playing at a junior college, he found his way to A&M in 2021. He had an outstanding year on special teams in 2022 and was awarded the Special Teams MVP and the Strength & Conditioning Specialist Award.

Now, Mathews has earned another honor and will look to carry on the tradition of the 12th Man.

”Everything that I’ve done prepares me for this moment. It’s been a long road to get here. Finally being the 12th man and getting all the things that come with it the 12th man it make the whole entire wait worth it. Sitting out for two years not competing,” said Mathews during Monday’s press conference. “This was the climax of my whole entire career here and its just the beginning. Its only week one so I have a long season ahead of me and I am looking forward to hopefully leaving a legacy here.”

Mathews added it feels like a movie to go from once tailgating at A&M games to now having the honor to wear number 12.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire north of Huntsville in Walker County continues to burn Saturday morning.
Sunday update: Fire grows in Walker County, evacuations lifted
21-year-old William Cuellar is being held in the Brazos County Jail on a more than $122,000 bond.
Conroe man arrested for driving wrong way down Highway 6
Micah Tease faces marijuana charges
A&M Freshman football player arrested on drug charges
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
City and state offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.
A look at what is open and closed this Labor Day holiday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Two Brazos Valley teams make DCTF Week 3 rankings
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Fisher pleased with offensive line in season opener
Aggies Bryce Foster, Mark Nabou Jr., and Trey Zuhn III line up on the offensive line
Fisher pleased with offensive line in season opener