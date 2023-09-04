Sam Mathews speaks to being the 12th Man: ‘I am living the dream’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football opened it’s season with a 52-10 win over New Mexico at Kyle Field. It was also the first game for newly appointed 12th Man, Sam Mathews.

The linebacker was named the Aggies 12th Man last Tuesday.

“I can’t say enough good things about Sam Mathews, I am talking about as a person,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “As a player, without a doubt but just who he is as a person and what he stands for and that’s part of being the 12th Man too.”

After spending a season playing at a junior college, he found his way to A&M in 2021. He had an outstanding year on special teams in 2022 and was awarded the Special Teams MVP and the Strength & Conditioning Specialist Award.

Now, Mathews has earned another honor and will look to carry on the tradition of the 12th Man.

”Everything that I’ve done prepares me for this moment. It’s been a long road to get here. Finally being the 12th man and getting all the things that come with it the 12th man it make the whole entire wait worth it. Sitting out for two years not competing,” said Mathews during Monday’s press conference. “This was the climax of my whole entire career here and its just the beginning. Its only week one so I have a long season ahead of me and I am looking forward to hopefully leaving a legacy here.”

Mathews added it feels like a movie to go from once tailgating at A&M games to now having the honor to wear number 12.

