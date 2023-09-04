Two Brazos Valley teams make DCTF Week 3 rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 3 of the season, and two teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The Lions dominated Mexia 70-6 to extend the longest active winning streak in the state to 34 games. The Lions hit the road to take on Diboll this week.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville moves up a couple of spots to No. 4 after the Tigers beat previously No. 7 ranked Crawford 43-20. Centerville takes on Teague on Friday.

Bremond dropped from the Class 2A Division II rankings after falling to Kerens 27-26.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (2-0) W: Rockledge (FL), 44-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 53-0 2

3 DeSoto (1-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-0 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (2-0) W: Cedar Park, 41-17 7

6 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 57-15 8

7 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Katy, 42-34 10

8 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Cibolo Steele, 20-10 12

9 Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 49-13 14

10 Katy (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-34 5

11 Denton Guyer (1-1) L: Aledo, 48-45 9

12 North Crowley (2-0) W: Arlington, 69-14 15

13 Klein Collins (2-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 30-17 16

14 Humble Summer Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Falls, 32-14 18

15 Cibolo Steele (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 20-10 11

16 McKinney (2-0) W: Richardson Berkner, 35-14 19

17 Northwest Nelson (2-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 62-3 20

18 Pflugerville Weiss (2-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-19 21

19 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 20-7 24

20 Fort Bend Hightower (2-0) W: Spring Westfield, 14-9 NR

21 Houston Lamar (2-0) W: The Woodlands, 45-21 NR

22 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 41-35 (OT) NR

23 Spring Westfield (1-1) L: Fort Bend Hightower, 14-9 6

24 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 21-18 NR

25 Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 63-34 25

Dropped out: No. 13 Lewisville, No. 17 Rockwall, No. 22 Katy Tompkins, No. 23 The Woodlands

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Aledo (2-0) W: Denton Guyer, 48-45 1

2 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 48-7 3

3 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 55-14 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 54-26 5

5 Lamar Fulshear (2-0) W: Fort Bend Clements, 57-21 6

6 Frisco Reedy (2-0) W: Denison, 34-7 7

7 Denton Ryan (1-0) Idle 8

8 Smithson Valley (1-1) W: Killeen Harker Heights, 27-10 9

9 Abilene (2-0) W: Abilene Cooper, 26-7 NR

10 PSJA North (2-0) W: Los Fresnos, 54-17 10

Dropped out: No. 2 Lancaster

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Melissa (2-0) W: China Spring, 63-33 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-1) W: Lancaster, 42-21 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Crosby, 56-7 3

4 Frisco Emerson (2-0) W: Dallas Wilson, 41-21 4

5 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Argyle, 42-14 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 57-6 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Cleburne, 63-7 7

8 Texarkana (2-0) W: Colleyville Heritage, 41-38 8

9 Port Neches-Groves (1-1) W: Beaumont United, 45-14 NR

10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Hutto, 82-80 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Mansfield Summit, No. 10 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Van, 50-28 2

2 Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 42-0 3

3 China Spring (1-1) L: Melissa, 63-33 1

4 Boerne (1-1) W: Pleasanton, 47-7 4

5 Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 77-41 5

6 Stephenville (1-1) W: Everman, 14-7 6

7 Kilgore (1-1) W: Gilmer, 24-23 9

8 Brownwood (2-0) W: Marble Falls, 56-7 NR

9 Lubbock Estacado (2-0) W: Dumas, 49-16 NR

10 Somerset (2-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 21-16 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Bay City, No. 10 SA Davenport

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 42-7 1

2 Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 41-14 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) W: Shreveport Byrd (LA), 27-10 3

4 Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 35-7 4

5 Wimberley (2-0) W: SA Pieper, 44-6 5

6 Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 38-0 6

7 Waco Connally (2-0) W: Waco La Vega, 48-40 7

8 Jasper (2-0) W: Palestine, 46-24 8

9 Hamshire-Fannett (2-0) W: Winnie East Chambers, 30-14 9

10 Graham (2-0) W: Springtown, 36-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Gilmer

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Franklin (2-0) W: Mexia, 70-6 1

2 Brock (1-1) W: WF Hirschi, 28-14 2

3 Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 28-21 3

4 Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 63-28 4

5 Malakoff (2-0) W: Grandview, 51-21 5

6 Hitchcock (2-0) W: East Bernard, 52-7 6

7 Winnsboro (2-0) W: Canton, 52-14 9

8 Paradise (2-0) W: Muenster, 33-0 10

9 Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Holliday, 40-22 NR

10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Bushland, No. 8 Grandview

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Canadian (2-0) W: Bushland, 55-35 1

2 Gunter (2-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 64-24 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (2-0) W: Odem, 58-0 3

4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 27-10 4

5 Hooks (2-0) W: Cooper, 26-19 5

6 Gilmer Harmony (1-1) W: White Oak, 73-32 6

7 Newton (1-0) W: Woodville, 44-39 7

8 Daingerfield (2-0) W: Tatum, 34-17 9

9 Comanche (2-0) W: Bangs, 70-0 10

10 Troup (2-0) W: Price Carlisle, 52-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Holliday

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Timpson (2-0) W: Jefferson, 48-29 1

2 Refugio (1-1) W: CC London, 55-10 2

3 Tolar (2-0) W: Early, 48-10 3

4 Centerville (2-0) W: Crawford, 43-20 6

5 Hawley (1-1) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 14-6 5

6 Cooper (1-1) L: Hooks, 26-19 4

7 Stratford (2-0) W: Sunray, 23-20 8

8 Beckville (1-1) W: Joaquin, 60-28 9

9 Crawford (1-1) L: Centerville, 43-20 7

10 Sonora (2-0) W: Coahoma, 44-30 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 55-7 1

2 Mart (2-0) W: Marlin, 48-8 2

3 New Home (2-0) W: Colorado City, 47-7 3

4 Collinsville (2-0) W: Blue Ridge, 51-14 6

5 Wellington (1-1) L: Lubbock Christian, 17-16 4

6 Chilton (2-0) W: Italy, 20-14 7

7 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 48-36 NR

8 Granger (2-0) W: Thorndale, 38-7 NR

9 Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 33-0 9

10 Sunray (1-1) L: Stratford, 23-20 10

Dropped out: No. 5 Bremond, No. 8 Price Carlisle

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Gordon (2-0) W: Garden City, 58-12 1

2 Abbott (2-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 54-44 2

3 Knox City (2-0) W: Matador Motley County, 52-6 4

4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Jonesboro, 60-14 5

5 Rankin (2-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 59-20 6

6 May (2-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 50-20 7

7 Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 60-14 3

8 Happy (1-1) W: Follett, 46-42 8

9 Springlake-Earth (2-0) W: Turkey Valley, 46-21 NR

10 Whiteface (2-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 65-6 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Imperial Buena Vista

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) W: McLean, 74-12 1

2 Oglesby (2-0) W: Walnut Springs, 46-0 2

3 Jayton (2-0) W: Klondike, 55-34 3

4 Cherokee (2-0) W: Menard, 74-39 6

5 Newcastle (2-0) W: Woodson, 54-0 7

6 Lamesa Klondike (1-1) L: Jayton, 55-34 4

7 Whitharral (1-1) W: Kress, 50-0 8

8 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Olfen, 52-6 10

9 Rochelle (2-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 72-23 NR

10 Amherst (2-0) W: Groom, 49-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Balmorhea, No. 9 Oakwood

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) W: Lumberton, 35-20 3

2 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Midland Christian, 42-23 4

3 Dallas Christian (1-1) L: Ouachita Christian (LA), 17-14 1

4 Lubbock Christian (2-0) W: Wellington, 17-16 5

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 27-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas Parish Episcopal

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 55-8 2

2 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) L: Abbott, 54-44 1

3 Abilene Christian (2-0) W: Hermleigh, 68-44 5

4 Austin Hill Country (2-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 108-70 NR

5 Conroe Covenant (2-0) W: Houston Cristo Rey, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Baytown Christian, No. 4 Prestonwood North

