Aggie Men's Tennis Earns Three ITA Preseason Rankings

By McKinzie Green, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team received three Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization revealed Tuesday.

Raphael Perot led the Maroon & White with the only ranking in singles at No. 32. The Octeville-sur-Mer, France, native finished his 2023 season with All-SEC First Team honors with a singles record of 22-17.

Two Aggie doubles teams earned ITA preseason recognition with Perot and Togan Tokac at No. 37 and Luke Casper and Matthis Ross at No. 56. Casper and Ross were 3-0 in doubles play last season. This will be Perot and Tokac’s first season playing together.

ITA Preseason Rankings

Singles

No. 32 – Perot

Doubles

No. 37 – Perot/Tokac

No. 56 – Casper/Ross

