Aggies finish third at Marquette Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team moved up one spot in Tuesday’s final round action to finish tied for third at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills.

One of only two golfers to shoot par or better all three rounds, Jaime Montojo finished tied for third place with a 2-under 214 (71-71-72).

The Aggies posted their best score of the tournament in Tuesday’s action at the par-72, 7,731-yard course with a 1-over 289 tally. Despite the final-round crescendo, the Maroon & White checked in at 15-over 879 and finished four strokes behind the tournament champion Chattanooga (11-over 875) who was tied with A&M to start the day. Ol’ Sarge’s charges finished one stroke behind second-place California (14-over 878) and tied with Purdue.

In addition to Montojo, two other Aggies shot par 72 in Tuesday’s action, including Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues. Maichon tied for 12th at 3-over 219 (75-72-72) and Rodrigues was knotted with eight others in 22nd place at 7-over 223 (78-73-72).

Playing as an individual, Michael Heidelbaugh was the lone Aggie to break par in the final circuit, going 1-under 71 to finish tied for 19th at 6-over 222.

Vishnu Sadagopan, who was among the players tied with Rodrigues in 22nd place, finishing with a 1-over 73.

The Aggies return to action for the rebranded SEC East vs. West hosted by Jerry Pate on September 25-27. The event is hosted by Alabama at the Country Club of Birmingham.

