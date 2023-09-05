Brenham splash pad closing early this season

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Many people use pools and splash pads to escape the Texas heat. But after Wednesday, residents in Brenham will no longer be able to use the splash pad in Henderson Park.

The city announced Tuesday that they are closing the splash pad early due to the drought and high demand on the water treatment plant.

“We want to be mindful of the drought conditions we continue to have in our county and to do our part in conserving the best we can,” Dane Rau, the director of Public Works wrote in a press release.

In July, the splash pad was adjusted to limited hours due to the drought.

The splash pad normally closes at the end of September.

