College Station man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to College Station police, Marvin Johnson, 57, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl several times between February and June 2023.

Arresting documents show the child reportedly told her mother’s friend what happened, and after being interviewed, confirmed Johnson had been performing lewd acts with the child.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child.

Johnson is being held at the Brazos County Jail on bond totaling more than $200,000.

