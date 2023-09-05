CSPD officers working vehicle crash at Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Welsh intersection

(Gray)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Welsh Ave. following a crash Tuesday morning.

Details are limited but according to a social media post, traffic in the eastbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and the northbound lanes of Welsh Ave. are currently closed.

