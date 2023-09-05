Driver seriously injured following rollover crash on SH 6 in Waller County
Parts of the highway were closed for approximately two hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a tire blowout on Highway 6 north of Hempstead.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 9 a.m. near FM 2979.
The blowout resulted in the vehicle leaving the roadway and rolling onto its side.
The driver was taken by a medical helicopter to a Houston hospital.
Another vehicle was also clipped in the crash and rolled over but that driver wasn’t seriously injured, said troopers.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.