Driver seriously injured following rollover crash on SH 6 in Waller County

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a tire blowout on Highway 6 north of Hempstead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 9 a.m. near FM 2979.

The blowout resulted in the vehicle leaving the roadway and rolling onto its side.

The driver was taken by a medical helicopter to a Houston hospital.

Another vehicle was also clipped in the crash and rolled over but that driver wasn’t seriously injured, said troopers.

