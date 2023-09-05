ERCOT issues weather watch for Wednesday through Friday

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to forecasted hot weather, predicted higher demand and lower reserves(ERCOT)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The summer heat continues to take a toll on the state’s power grid. ERCOT announced Tuesday that it was issuing a weather watch from September 6-8.

They say this is due to higher forecasted temperatures and higher electrical demand.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch while they continue to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

Right now, the ERCOT dashboard shows there should be enough supply to meet demand.

