ERCOT issues weather watch for Wednesday through Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The summer heat continues to take a toll on the state’s power grid. ERCOT announced Tuesday that it was issuing a weather watch from September 6-8.

They say this is due to higher forecasted temperatures and higher electrical demand.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during a weather watch while they continue to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

Right now, the ERCOT dashboard shows there should be enough supply to meet demand.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.