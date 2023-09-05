Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County

Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A fire that has raged across more than 4,400 acres, roughly seven square miles, is nearing full containment, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Texas A&M Forest Service, Walker County firefighters, and support from as far away as Florida.

Since Friday, firefighters have been tirelessly battling the Game Preserve fire that originated on Lost Indian Camp Road near State Highway 247, located 9 miles northwest of Huntsville. As of the latest update, the fire is now 70% contained.

Fortunately, there have been no reported losses of structures, and residents living within a 3-mile radius of the fire have been allowed to return to their homes as firefighters gain control.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and the Florida Forest Service have reported significant progress in their containment efforts. Their primary focus now is preventing the fire from spreading beyond its current containment lines, especially considering the elevated fire weather conditions.

With a dedicated team of over 100 personnel working relentlessly on containment efforts, there is hope that the fire will be fully under control in the coming days.

As of Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized an impressive array of resources to combat the Game Preserve Fire, including bulldozers, engines, overhead firefighters, strike teams, air tankers, helicopters, and support from the Florida State Complex Incident Management Team.

Lela Braunsch, the Incident Commander for the Florida Forest Service Red Incident Management Team, emphasized that while the large flames and plumes of smoke are less visible, the crucial work to bring this fire to full containment continues.

“We’ll start our mop-up efforts that’s where our brush trucks will come in, the water and they will start spraying down these areas to make sure there are no hotspots,” said Braunsch.

Game Preserve Fire - September 3, 2023, Dozer Contingency Line Dozers work to install...
Game Preserve Fire - September 3, 2023, Dozer Contingency Line Dozers work to install contingency lines on the western flank of the Game Preserve Fire. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.

The forest service says containing a fire of this size demands a substantial commitment of personnel and equipment.

“Bulldozers, folks on the ground with hand shovels digging. Also, we’ve had air flight. We’ve had water drops we’ve had three or four helicopters up in the air, fixed wings,” said Braunsch.

Officials caution that even though the worst of the fire appears behind us, dangers still persist near roadways. They urge drivers to exercise situational awareness while traveling through the impacted areas.

