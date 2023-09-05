First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, en route to Florida. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had traveled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before traveling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire north of Huntsville in Walker County continues to burn Saturday morning.
Sunday update: Fire grows in Walker County, evacuations lifted
21-year-old William Cuellar is being held in the Brazos County Jail on a more than $122,000 bond.
Conroe man arrested for driving wrong way down Highway 6
Micah Tease faces marijuana charges
A&M Freshman football player arrested on drug charges
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Latest News

Yet another dome of high pressure is expected to create unprecedented heat in the Brazos Valley
Another heat dome challenges records this week...but could it be the last of the season?
Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination
On Friday, September 1 several state laws went into effect, including House Bill 898 which...
Penalties increased for violators of Slow Down, Move Over law
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County