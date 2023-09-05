A Grand Night for Singing to feature four choral groups

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Chorale will hold a collaborative concert this weekend.

A Grand Night for Singing features the Brazos Valley Chorale, Brazos Valley Chorale Chamber Singers, Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, and Texas A&M Century Singers.

This concert will highlight choral works by prominent composers such as Handel, Mozart, Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Faure along with several contemporary composers.

The program consists of works written for grand occasions from varying periods throughout history.

A Grand Night for Singing is Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

Regular tickets are $20, student tickets are $5 and children under six are free.

You can find ticket information at bvchorale.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Monitoring the Tropics - September 4
Another round of named storms likely in the tropics this week

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Sam Mathews speaks to being the 12th Man: ‘I am living the dream’
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 9 a.m. near FM 2979.
Driver seriously injured following rollover crash on SH 6 in Waller County
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
From new shows to a bigger and better exotic petting zoo, there's a lot to look forward to.
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo begin ticket sales