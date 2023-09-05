A Grand Night for Singing to feature four choral groups

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Chorale will hold a collaborative concert this weekend.

A Grand Night for Singing features the Brazos Valley Chorale, Brazos Valley Chorale Chamber Singers, Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, and Texas A&M Century Singers.

This concert will highlight choral works by prominent composers such as Handel, Mozart, Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Faure along with several contemporary composers.

The program consists of works written for grand occasions from varying periods throughout history.

A Grand Night for Singing is Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

Regular tickets are $20, student tickets are $5 and children under six are free.

You can find ticket information at bvchorale.org.

