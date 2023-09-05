‘Incredible young lady’: Firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire dies weeks later

A firefighter in Virginia who was injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago has died. (Source: WTVR)
By Maggi Marshall, WTVR
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) - A Virginia firefighter injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago has died.

Virginia troopers say 20-year-old Mia Ethridge was in a fire engine when the truck ran off the road and hit a tree on July 9.

Her family made the tough decision to remove her from life support over the weekend.

Those who knew her best say they will remember her for her energy and spirit.

“She was always there,” Gustavo Leite, Stafford Fire captain, said. “An incredible young lady with leadership. She had the heart and the spirit.”

That’s how firefighters like Leite will remember the 20-year-old who was taken too soon.

“There was nothing that was going to stop her,” Leite said.

But her injuries from the on-duty crash in July became too much.

Leite reflected on the lasting impact Ethridge had on multiple Virginia departments.

He trained her back in 2020 at the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department and said she was at the top of her class.

After training, he said she decided to make a career of being a first responder.

Ethridge began her career at the Louisa Fire Department.

“She was the first one to go to someone who was maybe shy or just coming in. She would not hesitate and be the first one to be a mentor,” Leite said.

Leite added, “The energy that she had would just make you smile. She would turn the lights on and have a dance party in the bay.”

According to Leite, Ethridge’s death has taken a toll on many young firefighters who have never experienced this type of loss.

“Let’s tell stories, not of the event that occurred, but the memories we have,” Leite said.

Memories of a young public servant who died doing something she loved.

“She’s always going to be part of us,” Leite said.

The Ethridge family donated her organs to give the gift of life.

Her funeral is scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

