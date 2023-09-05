Johnston Named as SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Jack Johnston was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. This was Johnston’s first weekly honor of his career following the Aggies opening race of the season.

Making his collegiate debut, Johnston placed second at the John McKenzie Invitational hosted by TCU. The Prosper, Texas, native completed the 5K course with a personal best time of 15:13.84. Johnston finished runner-up to fellow Aggie and 2022 NCAA qualifier Jonathan Chung, as the men’s team recorded a perfect score claiming the top five positions to secure the team title.

The Maroon & White takes the week off from competition as the group prepares to host the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 15 at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

