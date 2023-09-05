Johnston Named as SEC Freshman of the Week

Jack Johnston Texas A&M cross country
Jack Johnston Texas A&M cross country(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Jack Johnston was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. This was Johnston’s first weekly honor of his career following the Aggies opening race of the season.

Making his collegiate debut, Johnston placed second at the John McKenzie Invitational hosted by TCU. The Prosper, Texas, native completed the 5K course with a personal best time of 15:13.84. Johnston finished runner-up to fellow Aggie and 2022 NCAA qualifier Jonathan Chung, as the men’s team recorded a perfect score claiming the top five positions to secure the team title.

The Maroon & White takes the week off from competition as the group prepares to host the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 15 at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Monitoring the Tropics - September 4
Another round of named storms likely in the tropics this week

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Sam Mathews speaks to being the 12th Man: ‘I am living the dream’
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M remains at No. 23 in AP poll
Aggie Men’s Tennis Earns Three ITA Preseason Rankings
Texas A&M Tennis
Krajicek, Withrow Advance to U.S. Open Quarterfinals