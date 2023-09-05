Next tropical depression likely to form Tuesday in the Open Atlantic

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two areas in the Atlantic have been marked for high likelihood of organization into at least a tropical depression over the next five to seven days.

What will likely become Tropical Storm Lee is still very much in open water, about half way between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. As it continues to drift to the westward, continued organization is expected as it continues to move through a favorable environment for strengthening.

Future Lee will ride up a large high pressure system to its north, then potentially interact with the jetstream as it approaches the East Coast. This is where the storm may curve back to the east, away from the US coastline, but there is still considerable uncertainty leading into early next week.

Some models have consistently been turning this system away from at least the southern portion of the East Coast early next week. We will get a better handle on its potential track later this week, but no issues are expected with this system for the Lower 48 through this weekend, as it will still be hundreds of miles east of the coast through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Monitoring the Tropics - September 4
Another round of named storms likely in the tropics this week

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Sam Mathews speaks to being the 12th Man: ‘I am living the dream’
Two areas to watch in the tropical Atlantic, and we could have Tropical Storm Lee before the...
Tuesday tropical update: Two areas to watch in the Atlantic
KBTX Weather
Heat building to the end of the week... Itty bitty chance for rain
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 9/5