Pick up free groceries with FUMC College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday, First United Methodist Church College Station is holding their fourth installment of Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway.

The church is partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to provide free groceries between 12:30-2:30 p.m.

“Initially we wanted to find a way to service the community,” Reverend Kefentse Risher said. “Upon further research, the latest stats show the food insecurity numbers are approximately somewhere over 43,000 individuals. That presented a ministry opportunity.”

Risher said people who want to get groceries can drive up to the church, fill out a form at the intake station, and then volunteers will help fill your car with food. No one will be turned away, according to the reverend.

FUMC- College Station is located at 1125 Wellborn Road. The Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

