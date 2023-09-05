Pick up free groceries with FUMC College Station

KBTX First News at Four
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday, First United Methodist Church College Station is holding their fourth installment of Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway.

The church is partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to provide free groceries between 12:30-2:30 p.m.

“Initially we wanted to find a way to service the community,” Reverend Kefentse Risher said. “Upon further research, the latest stats show the food insecurity numbers are approximately somewhere over 43,000 individuals. That presented a ministry opportunity.”

Risher said people who want to get groceries can drive up to the church, fill out a form at the intake station, and then volunteers will help fill your car with food. No one will be turned away, according to the reverend.

FUMC- College Station is located at 1125 Wellborn Road. The Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

