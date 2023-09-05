See the world clearly after your routine eye exam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Add eye exams to that back-to-school to-do list.

“Eyes are such a big part of, not only a kids development, but their learning process. Catching things early allows their eyes to develop properly. The American Medical Association recommends an exam between the ages of 3 and 5,” Urban Optics Optometrist, Dr. Matthew Greene, said.

Seeing things clearly is crucial for a student’s success in the classroom.

“It’s not just can they see the teacher or can they read what’s on the board. It’s also about learning to read and how their eyes align and how they track. It’s super important. Catching those things early gives your kids the head start they need,” Greene said.

Eye exams today are quick and easy for kids.

“We can actually tell what a child sees without them even saying anything. There are special techniques. We actually use some drops that totally relax the system. With that, our instruments become extremely accurate and we can know what they see even without any interaction. We have special tools and devices. We have fun little toys that we use. Of course, there’s pictures and videos and things that we use too,” Greene explained.

Greene says technology has changed and improved significantly over the last 20 years.

“People who have done their exam in the past may remember poofs of air in the eye, things like that. There is no more poof of air. We have a couple of instruments that will determine where you’re at as a starting spot. Then we’ll go through and show you what some things look like and make sure you’re visually seeing things as clearly as possible,” he said. “We use high tech imaging devices that allow us to track things over time. We are catching things way earlier than what we used to.”

Visits to the optometrist are easier today than ever before.

“It’s a very easy process. Most people do not have to have their eyes dilated every exam. We give patients good, quality care and they walk out of here seeing the world like they’re supposed to,” Greene said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.