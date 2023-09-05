The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station to honor musical theatre pioneer in newest show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station wants to take you on a musical journey. The company will debut its newest show “Putting it Together” Friday. The musical revue showcasing Stephen Sondheim’s work will run for two days.

Sondheim is known to be one of the most innovative and influential composers and lyrists in modern Broadway history. He’s behind the music in “West Side Story,” “Saturday Night” and “Sweeney Todd,” among many others. Some of his other accomplishments include winning eight Tony Awards, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

“Putting it Together” features Sondheim’s music from 11 different shows. All of them help to form a cohesive narrative. You’ll hear hits from “Into the Woods,” “Merrily We Roll Along” and “Company.”

The show starts off in the Berkshires at a weekend cocktail party hosted by a wealthy couple. From the outside, the couple appears to live a perfect life but then they’re forced to face some of their challenges. They do this with their friends and staff members.

The show’s director, Adrienne Dobson, said Sondheim’s music will reveal relationships and how dynamics change.

Along with “Putting it Together” being the show’s title, it’s the theme for the Theatre Company’s season. It reflects the role everyone plays in community theatre, according to Dobson.

“It takes every volunteer, every seamstress, every painter, every parent, every actor, everyone is a really important piece of the puzzle,” Dobson said. “That’s how we came to describe this season. Every show in our season has been a piece of this overall puzzle, and it was so perfect that they had this review called ‘Putting it Together’ and it’s a perfect complement.”

“Putting it Together” runs Friday and Saturday. Friday’s show starts a 7 p.m. and Saturday’s shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

More information on the show and tickets can be found here.

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is located at 3125 South Texas Avenue in suite 500 in Bryan.

