Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What began Tuesday morning as Tropical Depression Thirteen has strengthened very quickly, and with the mid-afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center is now Tropical Storm Lee. This is now the thirteenth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forming just five days before the climatological peak of the season on September 10th.

Below are the latest details about Lee as of the 4pm update Tuesday:

Maximum Wind Speed Movement Central Pressure Location 45mph West-northwest at 16mph 1005mb About 1315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles

The agency has not made significant changes to the forecast track of the system. Lee is expected to ride up a large ridge of high pressure to its north, past this it may potentially interact with the jetstream as it approaches the East Coast. This path would then steer the system away from the coastline, but there is still considerable uncertainty about the path early next week. We will get a better handle on its potential track later this week, but no issues are expected with this system for the Lower 48 through this weekend, as it will still be hundreds of miles east of the coast through Sunday.

Regardless of the path Lee takes, the agency continues to forecast strengthening to a Category 4 by the end of the weekend. In the latest discussion, they defend their forecast with more moderate intensification while noting, that rapid intensification is likely with this system.

It is becoming a question of when and not if rapid intensification (RI) occurs with Lee. A well-defined outflow pattern has developed over the circulation, and there are some hints on a recent SSMI/S microwave pass that parts of an inner core are forming. There’s still some notable northeasterly shear that could keep Lee in check for the next day or two, so the NHC intensity forecast will stay at a more moderate rate of intensification during that time.

All of the models decrease those harsh upper-level winds that would hinder development by Friday, which is likely when rapid intensification would occur.

Tropical Storm #Lee has formed in central tropical Atlantic - the 13th named storm of 2023 season (subtropical storm formed in January). 4 other years on record have had 13+ Atlantic named storms by Sept. 5: 2005, 2011, 2012, 2020. pic.twitter.com/kozmzJEMQy — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 5, 2023

