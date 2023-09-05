Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Expected to rapidly intensify into an “extremely dangerous hurricane” by the weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What began Tuesday morning as Tropical Depression Thirteen has strengthened very quickly, and with the mid-afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center is now Tropical Storm Lee. This is now the thirteenth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forming just five days before the climatological peak of the season on September 10th.
Below are the latest details about Lee as of the 4pm update Tuesday:
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Central Pressure
|Location
|45mph
|West-northwest at 16mph
|1005mb
|About 1315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles
The agency has not made significant changes to the forecast track of the system. Lee is expected to ride up a large ridge of high pressure to its north, past this it may potentially interact with the jetstream as it approaches the East Coast. This path would then steer the system away from the coastline, but there is still considerable uncertainty about the path early next week. We will get a better handle on its potential track later this week, but no issues are expected with this system for the Lower 48 through this weekend, as it will still be hundreds of miles east of the coast through Sunday.
Regardless of the path Lee takes, the agency continues to forecast strengthening to a Category 4 by the end of the weekend. In the latest discussion, they defend their forecast with more moderate intensification while noting, that rapid intensification is likely with this system.
All of the models decrease those harsh upper-level winds that would hinder development by Friday, which is likely when rapid intensification would occur.
If you want to track the season along with us, you can using your KBTX 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.