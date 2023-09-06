Aggie volleyball home slate begins with Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena aiming to keep things rolling as it hosts Utah State, UNI and TCU at the Texas A&M Invitational Sept. 7-9, respectively.

The Aggies (5-0) continued their hot start to the 2023 campaign following another undefeated weekend in Bowling Green, Ohio, where the Maroon & White downed another three 2022 NCAA Tournament teams in Wright State (3-2), Bowling Green (3-0) and Loyola Chicago (3-0). The trio of wins secured A&M’s best start in the past 12 seasons and helped three members of the squad land on the Falcon Invitational All-Tournament Team. Caroline Meuth, Morgan Perkins and Nisa Buzlutepe garnered tournament team honors, while Meuth also was awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.

A&M set the program record for kills in a single match (82) while in Ohio during their five-set thriller versus Wright State. Meuth led the team with 28 kills, Bianna Muoneke and Logan Lednicky added 20 and 16, respectively, and Perkins, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Ital Lopuyo contributed six each.

Head coach Jamie Morrison and the Maroon & White welcome another three 2022 NCAA Tournament Teams to Aggieland. A&M opens its invitational versus Utah State, which holds a 7-2 lead in the all-time series. On the second day of matches the Maroon & White face the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference champions UNI in the teams’ second meeting. The Aggies claimed the only win in the series history, a 3-1 decision in 2009. Rounding out the invitational, the Maroon & White face in-state opponent TCU, where the Aggies hold the only win in the all-time series which came last year in a 3-1 victory.

Fans can catch all the A&M matches on SEC Network+ with the Utah State match starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, UNI at 5:30 p.m. Friday and TCU at 4 p.m. Saturday.

All live stats from the invitational can be found on 12thman.com.

