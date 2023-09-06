A&M defense and Josh DeBerry coming off strong start against New Mexico

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense had a strong showing against New Mexico.

The Aggie ‘D’ held the Lobos to only 91 yards rushing and 131 yards through the air while forcing them to punt six times.

Josh DeBerry, who transferred from Boston College, led the team in tackles with 10 total tackles with seven of them solo stops. He also had a sack and an interception in his debut as an Aggie.

DeBerry had thought about what he would do to celebrate his first big play, and said he got caught up in the moment and forgot.

“It was a surreal moment,” Texas A&M defensive back Josh DeBerry said. “Something I’ve been thinking about ever since I entered the transfer portal, is like my first big play.. wherever it may be and wherever I may end up. That happened to be my first interception here. I had a couple games off last year, so it was obviously a great experience for me. The fans went crazy my mind was kind of going crazy, so it was a great experience and a great moment for me.”

DeBerry might be able to use his celebration this weekend on the road if he can come up with a big play against Miami.

That game against the Canes kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Tennis
Krajicek Advances to U.S. Open Semifinals
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Bearkats hope to get offense going against Air Force