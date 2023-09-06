A&M defense and Josh DeBerry coming off strong start against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense had a strong showing against New Mexico.

The Aggie ‘D’ held the Lobos to only 91 yards rushing and 131 yards through the air while forcing them to punt six times.

Josh DeBerry, who transferred from Boston College, led the team in tackles with 10 total tackles with seven of them solo stops. He also had a sack and an interception in his debut as an Aggie.

DeBerry had thought about what he would do to celebrate his first big play, and said he got caught up in the moment and forgot.

“It was a surreal moment,” Texas A&M defensive back Josh DeBerry said. “Something I’ve been thinking about ever since I entered the transfer portal, is like my first big play.. wherever it may be and wherever I may end up. That happened to be my first interception here. I had a couple games off last year, so it was obviously a great experience for me. The fans went crazy my mind was kind of going crazy, so it was a great experience and a great moment for me.”

DeBerry might be able to use his celebration this weekend on the road if he can come up with a big play against Miami.

That game against the Canes kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

