A&M wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi transferring to SFA
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M walk-on wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi has decided to transfer to Stephen F. Austin State University.

The Bryan High product signed with the Aggies as a preferred walk-on in December of 20-21.

Hunter, who was a two time 1st team all district receiver with the Vikings, did not log a catch in a game since signing, but did earn him the Offensive Scout Team Award at the team’s banquet in December.

Hunter is expected to be eligible to play for the Lumberjacks in a couple of weeks.

