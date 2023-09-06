Bearkats hope to get offense going against Air Force

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston football began a new era playing their first game as an FBS program on Saturday. The Bearkats lost to BYU on the road 14-0.

It was an ugly game offensively for both teams, but head coach K.C. Keeler isn’t hitting the panic button just yet. Despite throwing three interceptions, Keeler has confidence in starting quarterback Keegan Shoemaker. Keeler’s more concerned about not establishing a run game as they only racked up 38 yards on the ground. That’s something the Bearkats hope to improve as they face another tough defense this week against Air Force.

”We kept on playing from behind,” explained Keeler. “We just couldn’t get a break. We just couldn’t get that field position. We just couldn’t get that going. The one time we had great field position we made a mistake there. We play a defense that’s very good this week. I think our kids know that we have to play clean to get some points this week because you’re playing against one of the better defenses year in and year out,” Keeler added.

The Bearkats kick off against Air Force on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at NRG Stadium. Keeler is undefeated at NRG Stadium in his coaching career.

