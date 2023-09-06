Brazos County to offer CEU for agricultural pesticide license holders

The program provides education and updates for landowners to aid in weed and pest management
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is holding a continuing education conference for agricultural pesticide license holders.

The program provides education and updates for landowners to aid in weed and pest management. The course also provides five Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for Agricultural Pesticide License holders, approved by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Topics discussed will cover ant control options for landowners and homeowners, pest and disease identification for common trees and control measures for landowners, aquatic weed identification and control options for landowners, picolinic acid herbicide training, and pesticide laws and regulations review.

The program is a classroom-style program on-site at the Brazos County Extension office on Friday, Sept. 22.

The cost is $50 before September 15. Registration after September 15 is $60.

Lunch will be provided by Capital Farm Credit.

You can register at the Brazos County Extension Office or by calling 979-823-0129.

