Bryan City Council approves multi-million dollar playground at Midtown Park

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan City Council met on Tuesday to approve a proposed agreement for Design Build Services between the City of Bryan and SpawGlass Construction Corporation, Inc. for the construction of a playground in the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, with a budgeted amount not to exceed $4,500,000.

The funding for this playground project includes $2,000,000 from The Darwood Foundation, a foundation associated with Doug and Kara French, and contributions from Stylecraft, with the remaining $2,500,000 to be sourced from the City’s General Fund.

The proposed design/build contract has the contractor responsible for the design and construction (or build) of the signature playground, and consequently, specific details are not yet available. However, unique play structures and other elements are anticipated, along with supporting infrastructure such as bridges, sidewalks, restrooms, a pavilion, etc.

There was only one resident at the meeting who is a routine critic of the Midtown Park project, who voiced concerns about the cost of the playground.

“Bad poor management. Bad poor leadership. Y’all straighten out and quit spending all of our taxpayer’s money,” said Bryan Resident Patrick Giammalva.

“From now on when y’all want to spend some money on a 4.5 or give SpawGlass another contract come to the citizens and let’s do what’s called a bond election, let’s do what College Station, all the other cities do. Why don’t you ask the citizens what they want?” Giammalva added.

City leaders say they are enthusiastic about the addition of this playground, anticipating that it will be a well-received asset for the community.

“This goes back to the original feasibility studies when we were looking at Midtown Park, and a very nice-sized, inclusive, and accessible playground was part of those feasibility studies. Some of the feedback we got, both publicly and also from the design, always included this in the plans. It allows the people who come in to watch those tournaments and the other events at Legends Event Center to participate,” said City of Bryan Chief Financial Officer Will Smith.

“But more importantly, for the citizens of Bryan, it’s a place they can go. It’s no cost to the participants, and it’s a place they can call home. As Mr. Walker pointed out during the presentation tonight, the way we’ve approached the design for this, it’s going to be a signature playground. It’s going to be a signature item for Midtown Park in that area. So, we’re really looking forward to that,” Smith added.

City leaders say early estimates suggest that the project will require approximately six months for the design phase, followed by about eight months for construction. However, these timelines are tentative pending the finalization of specific project details.

The City of Bryan is set to consider approving a $4.5 million agreement for the construction of...
The City of Bryan is set to consider approving a $4.5 million agreement for the construction of a playground in Midtown Park.

