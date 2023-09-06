Bryan ISD school bus involved in fender bender, no injuries reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD says eight students were on a school bus when a Jeep rear-ended it Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Bonham Elementary and Sadberry Intermediate schools at a 4-way stop.

Police say a Jeep ran into the back of the school bus.

Bryan police tell KBTX the driver of the Jeep was issued a citation for failing to control their speed.

A witness says the bus stopped about 15 feet before the stop sign to pick the kids up. After it picked them up, it then proceeded to the intersection and stopped at the stop sign. That’s when the driver of the Jeep ran into the back of the bus.

The 4-way stop was recently added there.

In July, KBTX did a story about the new stop signs catching drivers by surprise.

No injuries were reported in today’s incident.

