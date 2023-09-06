Bryan ISD teacher named finalist for Texas Teacher of the Year

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan middle school teacher is in the running for 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Naveen Cunha is a longtime educator in Bryan ISD. He is one of three remaining candidates in the running.

Most recently, Mr. Cunha worked as an 8th grade robotics teacher at SFA Middle School and the district’s coordinator for STEM.

“I became a teacher because of my desire to be a life-learner and to share that passion with others,” Cunha said.

He has already been named the Region 6 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Brazos County Commissioners proposed a new tax rate on Monday for the 2023-2024 year.
Brazos County proposes tax rate for 2023-2024
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Focus at Four: How Texas Wildfires get named
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
OMG Seafood Break-In
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Brazos County Proposes Tax Rate for 2023-2024