Bryan ISD teacher named finalist for Texas Teacher of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan middle school teacher is in the running for 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Naveen Cunha is a longtime educator in Bryan ISD. He is one of three remaining candidates in the running.

Most recently, Mr. Cunha worked as an 8th grade robotics teacher at SFA Middle School and the district’s coordinator for STEM.

“I became a teacher because of my desire to be a life-learner and to share that passion with others,” Cunha said.

He has already been named the Region 6 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.