Burleson County school resource deputy teaches students about helping others

Deputy Guerrero recently spoke to elementary students about being a community helper.
Deputy Guerrero recently spoke to elementary students about being a community helper.(Snook ISD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to Burleson County Deputy Steven Guerrero.

He’s the newest school resource deputy in Snook ISD.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Guerrero is already making a difference in our schools.

