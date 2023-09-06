Burleson County school resource deputy teaches students about helping others

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to Burleson County Deputy Steven Guerrero.

He’s the newest school resource deputy in Snook ISD.

Deputy Guerrero recently spoke to elementary students about being a community helper.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Guerrero is already making a difference in our schools.

