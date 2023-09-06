Community Worship Night with A&M United Methodist Church

A&M United Methodist Church
A&M United Methodist Church
By Amy Licerio
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take your typical Sunday worship and give it a new time and place.

A&M United Methodist Church is hosting community worship night at Century Square this Sunday.

Jesse Crites, Director of Contemporary Worship, says Grace on the Green is a year-round event taking place every Sunday from 6-8 p.m.

“Just a casual environment where we can grab some good food and just listen to some worship music,” said Crites.

Grace on the Green will be held at 175 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

You can also visit A&M United Methodist Church at 417 University Drive in College Station.

For more information call 979-846-8731 or visit their website.

