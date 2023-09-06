Defamation lawsuit filed by former judge against City of Bryan dismissed

HOUSTON (KBTX) - A U.S. Federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Bryan Municipal judge against the City of Bryan.

The lawsuit was filed by Albert Navarro claiming the city did not renew his term alleging “statements were made that he was too lenient with convictions against minorities, especially, Hispanics and African Americans.”

The City of Bryan acknowledged Navarro was placed on “paid administrative leave pending review of an incident” and those comments were made during an executive session but not made publicly.

Navarro was looking for a name-clearing hearing.

In his ruling dismissing the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal wrote “The statement made by the city about Navarro being placed on administrative leave pending review was accurate and not stigmatizing or defamatory, Navarro is not entitled to a name clearing hearing.”

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice and without leave to amend, because the lawsuit was already amended once. This means Navarro cannot sue again.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.