Defamation lawsuit filed by former judge against City of Bryan dismissed

Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KBTX) - A U.S. Federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Bryan Municipal judge against the City of Bryan.

The lawsuit was filed by Albert Navarro claiming the city did not renew his term alleging “statements were made that he was too lenient with convictions against minorities, especially, Hispanics and African Americans.”

The City of Bryan acknowledged Navarro was placed on “paid administrative leave pending review of an incident” and those comments were made during an executive session but not made publicly.

Navarro was looking for a name-clearing hearing.

In his ruling dismissing the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal wrote “The statement made by the city about Navarro being placed on administrative leave pending review was accurate and not stigmatizing or defamatory, Navarro is not entitled to a name clearing hearing.”

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice and without leave to amend, because the lawsuit was already amended once. This means Navarro cannot sue again.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Video courtesy of Jessica Sahm Petersen shows several people stopping to help the horses along...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help round up loose horses along highway
Hours after becoming a tropical depression, Lee becomes the thirteenth named storm of the 2023...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County
OMG Seafood break-in takes place on Labor Day and thief is caught on security footage.
Bryan restaurant owners seeking information about break-in and theft

Latest News

A plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport Wednesday, just before noon.
2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
TDCJ implements lockdown amid rise in drug-related inmate homicides; visitations canceled
FILE PHOTO
Wednesday appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas
Lee is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. There is still considerable...
Lee continues strengthening, major hurricane likely before this weekend