ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Wednesday evening

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, is once again asking Texans to conserve energy. The latest appeal is for three hours the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

This is the tenth time this summer ERCOT has asked people to reduce their energy use.

“Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this evening, operating reserves are expected to be low into the evening hours. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, today, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.” the appeal reads.

“Today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential for low reserves this evening because of continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation into the evening hours,” the release continues.

You can monitor current grid conditions here.

ERCOT previously issued a weather watch that runs September 6-8.

