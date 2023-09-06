Krajicek Advances to U.S. Open Semifinals

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUEENS, N.Y. – Texas A&M tennis star, Austin Krajicek punched his ticket to the 2023 U.S. Open semifinals in both men’s and mixed doubles on Tuesday.

The No. 2 seed tandem in men’s doubles of Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig defeated Nys/Zielinski (2-1) to advance to the semifinals. The duo cruised in the first set, 6-4, but lost the second frame, 6-2. Krajicek and Dodig bounced back in the third game and won, 6-3. They will play Ram/Salisbury in the semifinal matchup on Thursday at 10 AM.

Krajicek and partner Jessica Pegula beat Perez/Rojer (2-1) in the quarterfinals of mixed doubles. The teams split the first two sets and Krajicek/Pegula pulled out the last set in a nail-biter, winning 10-8 in a thrilling third frame. The No. 1 seeded pair will play Townsend/Shelton in the semifinals Wednesday at 3 PM.

The Aggies are 13-4 at the 2023 U.S. Open with Krajicek (7-0), Jackson Withrow (3-2), and Arthur Rinderknech (3-2) all representing Texas A&M.

