Lee continues strengthening, major hurricane likely before this weekend

Any potential US impacts still uncertain
Lee is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. There is still considerable...
Lee is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the storms track beyond very early next week.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the mid-morning update, the National Hurricane Center estimates that Tropical Storm Lee is just short of hurricane strength.

The storm will continue to organize as it moves into record warm waters and light upper level winds, providing the perfect environment to become a major hurricane within the next day or two.

A west-northwestward motion is still expected through at least early next week. At the moment, direct impacts to the Windward Islands and Hispaniola is not expected. Beyond early next week, however, the storms track still remains largely uncertain. This largely depends on the position and strength of high pressure to its north, and a potential trough moving across the Lower 48 that may allow the storm to curve outward back to sea before making landfall.

Interests anywhere from Georgia northward to Canada will need to monitor the storms progress, especially into early next week.

