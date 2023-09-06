Madisonville sweeps Franklin at home

Madisonville vs Franklin volleyball
Madisonville vs Franklin volleyball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville volleyball team beat Franklin 25-23, 25-28, 25-23 at Mustang Gym Tuesday night.

The Mustangs won a rematch of the Navasota Tournament championship match earlier this season which Madisonville also won 2-1.

The Lady Lions had a strong start, jumping out to a 14-8 lead in the first set. The Lady Mustangs then tied things up 20-20 before finishing out with a win.

Madisonville will be at Mumford on Friday. Franklin will host Westwood on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

College Station falls to Tomball in four sets
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Brazos County Proposes Tax Rate for 2023-2024
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Sam Mathews speaks to being the 12th Man: ‘I am living the dream’
Texas A&M remains at No. 23 in AP poll
Texas A&M remains at No. 23 in AP poll