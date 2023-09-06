Madisonville sweeps Franklin at home

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville volleyball team beat Franklin 25-23, 25-28, 25-23 at Mustang Gym Tuesday night.

The Mustangs won a rematch of the Navasota Tournament championship match earlier this season which Madisonville also won 2-1.

The Lady Lions had a strong start, jumping out to a 14-8 lead in the first set. The Lady Mustangs then tied things up 20-20 before finishing out with a win.

Madisonville will be at Mumford on Friday. Franklin will host Westwood on Friday.

