New digital media afterschool program debuts in Hearne and Calvert ISD

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Kids in Hearne and Calvert ISD have the opportunity to expand their digital skills.

The Texas ACE afterschool program and Hearne ISD Fine Arts are adding a new STE(A)M and career development program for 5th and 6th graders.

The program will take place virtually and will include some in-person field trips.

Students will be able to focus on photography, art, coding, digital media, and career readiness.

This program is a partnership with Baylor University and The Links Incorporated.

The Hearne ISD Director of Fine Arts, Willie Keener, talks about the value of the program.

“What started today was an opportunity for our kids to broaden their horizons and give them a chance to learn a little bit about film and digital media,” he says.

The Texas ACE afterschool program director, Marlise Golden-Thomas, says that kids can enhance their daily use of social media for something greater.

“Everybody walks around with a cell phone, let them use their cell phones. They use TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram so now they’ll know how to actually create videos that are meaningful and purposeful,” she says.

