Rudder sweeps Bryan in 3 sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-10

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder claimed Bryan ISD volleyball bragging rights following a 3 set sweep of Bryan Tuesday night at The Amory.

The match was the first since 2016 between the two Bryan ISD High Schools. Seven years ago Rudder won in five sets, and make it back to back wins with a 3 set sweep in 2023.

Kimora Maxey led the Lady Rangers with 11 kills.

Rudder will open in district play on Friday night at home against Montgomery. Bryan will be on the road as they open district play in Hutto.

