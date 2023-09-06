Shemar Stewart looking forward to returning home to face Miami Hurricanes Saturday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 23rd ranked Texas A&M football team will hit the road for the first time all season as they travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart has been looking forward to going back home to see Sebastian and the Hurricanes since he got here last year.

Shemar was a five star recruit who many thought would stay home, but instead signed with Texas A&M and a chance to play in the SEC.

He said when he verbally committed to Texas A&M it made a lot of people back home mad who were hoping he would play for the Hurricanes and help restore Miami to the glory years when he was a kid and a big fan of the Canes.

“When I committed here, basically, the whole city was mad at me. They basically shunned me for a while, so, but we got over it,” said Stewart. “I still have a good amount of friends on the team, but come Saturday we ain’t friends no more! Ha ha ha” wrapped up the sophomore out of Monsignor Pace Academy.

Stewart said his parents worried about how he would deal with the wild Miami night life and joked that the College Station night life wasn’t too bad.

