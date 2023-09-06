Shine under the stars with SARC’s annual fundraiser

By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center is holding An Evening Under the Stars to raise money to support survivors of sexual assault.

It will be held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Donations from the event support survivors at the Sexual Assault Resource Center through the funding of the 24/7 hotline, care packages and accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

“This is really where we rely on our community to come together and support us outside of the small donations as well as our grants,” said Linsey LeBlanc, the executive director of SARC.

The event will be Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to purchase tables or tickets for the event, click here.

