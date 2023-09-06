Shop vintage clothing, accessories, artisans at the Arts Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shop local vendors, artisan crafts, and rare vintage finds while seeing one of the Brazos Valley’s premier art galleries at the Arts Council.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is teaming up with Ninth Market on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

This is an opportunity to beat the heat, take in the talent of Brazos Valley artists and shop from a wide variety of local vendors.

“Ninth Market reached out to us to ask if we’d be interested in hosting their event, and we said better yet, let’s collaborate. So we’re adding vendors and artisans to this already great event,” Development and Operations Coordinator, Megan Woytek, said.

This event is open to all ages.

“You can shop cool, vintage clothes and artisan creations, or just check out the art we have up at the Arts Council,” Woytek said.

The Arts Council is also providing materials for fun art projects.

“We’re bringing in an artist who does fantastic face painting,” Woytek said. “We’ll have art projects set up around the facility for anyone who wants to relax, sit down in the air conditioning, and make some art.”

