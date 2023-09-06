Special releases, competition in store for 3rd Annual Oktoberfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KinderHill Brew Lab’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest is happening this week! It’s Saturday starting at noon for the general public and there will be a lot to look forward to.

The owners Laura Hill and Jason Kinderman, will be releasing some new beers like the Oktoberfest, the Big Pink Energy and the Pumpkin Spice. KinderHill’s 2023 ceramic stein will also be released, so guests can enjoy their beers in it and have a keepsake when the event is over.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with drinks, guests can enjoy pizza from The Wild Garlic. The owner and chef, Tanner Purdum, said there will be a special menu just for the event. One of the specialty pizzas will have housemade bratwurst, burnt red cabbage and hot honey.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

A long-standing tradition that’ll be returning to the event is the stein holding competition. Participants will get a one-liter stein to hold in front of them for as long as they can. The competition starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the winner will receive a handmade stein from Salamander Hands Pottery.

General admission is free, but there are two ticket packages that attendees can take advantage of. Those are the VIP Early Entry tickets and the Oktoberfest Stein and Three Beers Tickets.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

VIP Early Entry tickets are $15 and grant early access to the biergarten at 11 a.m. for a reception featuring appetizers from The Wild Garlic. VIP ticket holders will also be the first to try all of the new Oktoberfest tappings.

The Oktoberfest Stein and Three Beers tickets are $30 and include an 18-ounce ceramic stein and three beer tickets redeemable for any of the KinderHill beers on tap.

The event starts at noon for the general public and runs until 10 p.m.

More information on the event and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.