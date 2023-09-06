Support Big Brothers Big Sisters with TexAgs Big Shot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Annual TexAgs Big Shot Clay Shoot.

The event is a fun way to support the Big Brother Big Sister mission of one-to-one mentoring. Hunter Shurtleff, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Brazos Valley, said this event is helping to better the youth in the community.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s out at the Brazos 4H sporting clay area shooting area, it’s where we train our 4H kids,” said Shurtleff.

Everyone is invited to come out and have a good time, even if you have no experience in shooting.

“No training is required. We we’re going to be safe, but we’ll teach you,” said Shurtleff. “We have shotguns available for people if they need them. We have youth shooters come out and we have female shooters. It’s a team format.”

All this is to benefit the organization that Shurtleff says has been working in the community for two decades now.

“What we do is we get an adult mentor, and we pair that mentor with a child. So we raise money because we have kids on the waiting list,” said Shurtleff.

Guest participating can expect great prizes, a great meal, and even cigars.

To join the TexAgs Clay Shoot on Oct. 6, head over to their website.

Big Brother Big Sister is mentoring almost 300 kids right now. But more adult mentors are also needed to volunteer. Find out how you can help here.

